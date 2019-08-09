|
|
WRIGHT, EDWARD Funeral Services for Edward Wright of Atlanta, GA will be held on Aug. 10, 2019 11 AM at the Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave Scottdale, GA 30079. Visitation TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM with a family hour from 7 PM - 8 PM. Interment Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd., NW Atlanta, GA 30318. Gregory B. Levett And Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel , 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019