Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenforest Community Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenforest Community Baptist Church
3250 Rainbow Drive
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Bailey Obituary
BAILEY, Edwin Keith Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Edwin Keith Bailey will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur, GA 30034. Dr. Emory Berry, Jr., pastor. Instate 10:30 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 11:00 AM on the day service. Keith is survived by his daughter, Alexis Simon; three siblings, Deborah Poole, Gerald Bailey (Margaret), and Brent Bailey (Stephanie); four nieces, Tracye Poole, Brandye Poole, Jessica Bailey, and Lauren Bailey; one nephew, Michael Bailey; a great-nephew, Maddox Poole; a great-niece, Bailey Anderson-Poole; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, public viewing will be from 9 AM - 9 PM with a Wake Service from 5 - 7 PM. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Ceremony starting at 7 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now