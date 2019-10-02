|
BAILEY, Edwin Keith Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Edwin Keith Bailey will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur, GA 30034. Dr. Emory Berry, Jr., pastor. Instate 10:30 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 11:00 AM on the day service. Keith is survived by his daughter, Alexis Simon; three siblings, Deborah Poole, Gerald Bailey (Margaret), and Brent Bailey (Stephanie); four nieces, Tracye Poole, Brandye Poole, Jessica Bailey, and Lauren Bailey; one nephew, Michael Bailey; a great-nephew, Maddox Poole; a great-niece, Bailey Anderson-Poole; and a host of other relatives and friends. On Thursday, public viewing will be from 9 AM - 9 PM with a Wake Service from 5 - 7 PM. Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Ceremony starting at 7 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019