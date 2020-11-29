BERGER, Edwin Arthur
Edwin Arthur Berger passed away on Thanksgiving Day, 2020. He was born on April 3,1925 in Shelby, North Carolina to Isaac and Ethel (Sinkovitz) Berger. He was married to Dora Davidson (1925-2013) for close to 70 years. He owned several liquor stores, as well as real estate properties. He was all about family. He was present at every event, and always made time to help anyone at anytime. His other passion was the UGA football team. His family will miss his advice, Southern drawl and his wonderful stories. He is survived by his daughter, Iris Berger Silver (Jerry), grandchildren Brian (Mara) Silver, Michael Silver, Jodi (Jason) Loar and Jordan (Katie) Silver, and great grandchildren, Emily, Isaac, Erin, Noah, Jonah and Elisa, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jerry's Habima Theater, through the MJCCA. A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1. The funeral will be livestreamed via Zoom. Please refer to www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com
for the livestream link and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's, 770-451-4999.