GOODMAN, Edwin F. Edwin F. Goodman was born on April 27, 1919, in Longmeadow, MA. At age 14, he became the youngest Eagle Scout in Hampden County. At Classical High School, he lettered in soccer and ice hockey. Ed graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1941. He was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity and a member of the Pi Tau Sigma, Sigma Xi and Tau Beta Pi honorary societies. He worked for DuPont for two years in Delaware and Alabama. In 1943, he was commissioned as ensign in the US Navy Reserve in preparation for an advance base in the Pacific. It turned out that he arrived at a PT boat base on Okinawa. Shortly afterward, the war ended and Ed joined Milton Bradley Co. of Georgia in Atlanta, GA. In 1947, Ed married Janet Kempton and they enjoyed a marriage of 68 years. In 1956, he became president of Milton Bradley Co. of Georgia and stayed as president until 1990 when it was liquidated. Ed also served two years on the Board of Equalization for Fulton County. He was a longtime member of Northside Kiwanis for 40 years and served as Distinguished Past President in 1980. Ed was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and the Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class. He held a number of offices in each. Ed is survived by his two sons, Donald W. Goodman and Stephen D. Goodman, his daughter-in-law, Laura Bickett, and granddaughter, Andrea J. Goodman. The family will receive friends Wednesday, the 22nd, of January from 6 PM - 8 PM, in the evening at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, the 23rd of January at 10 AM, at St. John United Methodist Church, 550 Mt. Paran Road, NW Atlanta. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the donor's favorite charity in memory of Edwin F. Goodman.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020