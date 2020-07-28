JACKSON, Edwin S. "Big Ed" Just one week shy of his 98th Birthday, we lost our loving and devoted "Big Ed", Edwin S. Jackson. He was one of the few remaining WWII Vets and members of The Greatest Generation. He passed away on July 24, 2020 after a literal lifetime of service and dedication to his country, family and clients. Ed was born on August 1, 1922 in Carrollton, GA as the only child of Celestia and W.C. Jackson and moved to Atlanta as a young boy. After the loss of his parents by age 12, he lived with various aunts and uncles in numerous homes throughout the Atlanta area. He grew up in a very modest and humble environment. He graduated from Boy's High and after his first year at Ga. State Univ. he enlisted in the Army Air Corps hoping to achieve the status of a Navigator. Instead, he surpassed his goal and became a B-17 Pilot. He was particularly inspired by his favorite actor, Jimmy Stewart, who had enlisted the year before and made video recruitment ads. Ed received his Orders to Report to Active Duty in January 1943 and shared a room with then future Governor Ernest Vandiver. Two months later he was transported to a training base at Millikin Univ. in Decatur, IL where he fell in love at first sight with his future wife, Roberta Siekmann, at an Open House for the cadets held at her Sorority House. After 7 weeks of Basic Training at Millikin Univ., he was transferred out West for Advanced Flight Training and earned his "Silver Wings". He then flew a B-17 Bomber named Elizabeth Ann from the U.S. to Glatton, England where he became part of the 457th Bombardment Group (H), part of The U.S. Army Eighth Air Force. He remained there throughout the War, flying 22 Missions and grew in the ranks to become a 1st LT, Squadron Leader and Air Commander. Lt. Jackson safely returned his plane and all his crew members back to base after every bombing mission despite encountering heavy flak, enemy missiles and rocket jet attacks. He remained on base after the War to fly additional Missions into Austria to transport POWs back to their home countries. He then returned the Elizabeth Ann to the U.S. After the War, Ed became a CPA by working as an Assistant to a CPA and going to night school to earn his Degree. He was a sole proprietor for the majority of his career, was Treasurer of the Buckhead Rotary Club, and later finished the final decades of his career at the Offices of Jones & Kolb in Buckhead. He finally retired last year at the age of 97. His work ethic was exemplary; after office hours, he worked at home 7 days/week in his recliner with his lapboard, trusty jar of peanuts beside him, and his beloved Atlanta Braves on TV. The final two years of his career, as his mental acuity began to dim, he waived his professional fees for the majority of his clients out of his sense of honor and dedication. As he explained it, he could no longer determine a fair hourly rate given his growing loss of efficiency. He was an incredibly generous and frugal man, and money was never an incentive in his life. He and his wife, Roberta, were faithful members of Peachtree Presbyterian Church after moving to their final home of 50 years in Sandy Springs. Ed was a member of the Cherokee Town & Country Club for over 60 years where he enjoyed his regular Saturday morning golf round with friends. He was a talented Bridge player. He read and collected everything related to the "Flying Fortress", "The Mighty Eighth", and "B-17 Bombers". Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta, 12 years ago, along with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Harold Wallace of Gainesville, FL. He is survived by his son, Robert S. Jackson of Marietta, his daughter, Linda C. Jackson (Carla Bramlette) of Atlanta, his granddaughter, Laura Mesquita (Jazwani) of Tucker, 4 nieces, Cheryl Morris, JoEllen Preston, Janet Rose, and Marcia DeDominico all of Florida, sister-in-law Elinor Wallace of Florida, and close family friends, Audrey Jackson of Tucker and Sheelagh Ryan of Marietta. Ed was among the humblest of men. He neither wanted nor accepted any recognition for his many gifts or achievements. His response would only be "Phooey". The memorial service will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM, and the family will receive friends beginning at 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.