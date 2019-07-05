KEEL, Edwin Marist Father Edwin Leo Keel passed away, Mon, July 1, 2019. Edwin was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on March 27, 1943 to Edwin and Anne (Guckenberger) Keel. He is survived by his brother, Brian Keel, and his sister, Barbara Duda. Ed was professed in the Society of Mary on September 12, 1964. After studies at Gregorian University, Edwin was ordained July 5, 1970 by Archbishop H?ctor Cunial at Chiesa del Rosario in Rome, Italy. His first assignment was as spiritual director and teacher at St. Mary's Manor in Penndel followed serving as superior/rector at the Marist seminaries in New Orleans, Atlanta and Washington, DC. He was Associate Pastor at St. Pius X in Bedford, Ohio, St. Louis King of France in St. Paul, Minnesota and St. Vincent de Paul in Wheeling, West Virginia. He also served in campus ministry and was chaplain and instructor at the Marist Brothers' Second Novitiate program for three years in Switzerland (1982-85). In 1985 he became the Director of the Center for Marist Studies at the General House in Rome and served there for eight years. Ed was the Promoter of Marist Laity 1978-1980 and 1999-2008; he remained active with members for many years. He was noted for promoting and teaching Marist spirituality with a focus on joy, forgiveness and reconciliation. In 2015 Ed joined the Marists at Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Atlanta, Georgia and assisted with pastoral needs. Ed endeavored to fulfill in his ministry "what Fr. Colin said Marists are to do: to bring peace and joy to the hearts of others." In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Marist Society, Marist Center, 4408 8th Street, NE, Washington DC 20017-2298. Please sign online guestbook at fischerfuneralcare.com. Vigil at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church (OLA), Sunday, July 7, 7:00pm 9:00pm. A visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Monday, July 8, from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, followed by committal at Westview Cemetery. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta (678) 514-1000 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from July 5 to July 7, 2019