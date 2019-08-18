|
|
LEE, Edwin Randall Edwin Randall Lee, age 89, of Woodstock, Georgia went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Aug. 15, 2019. He was born on Aug. 25, 1929 in Cleveland, Tennessee and was a graduate of Bradley Central High School, Class of 1947 and Woodrow Wilson Law School in 1970. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and retired from Aaron Rents, Inc. of Atlanta, Georgia in 1997 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the State Bar of Georgia and the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Canton, Georgia. Mr. Lee was preceded in death by his father, Lester M. Lee and his mother, Ella Sue Hyberger; first wife, Norma Jean Tallent Lee; and second wife, Betty Lois Lane Lee. He is survived by his son, Alan Glenn (Jennifer) Lee; grandchildren, Tyler, Cameron and Hannah Lee; daughter, Melissa Sue (Ken) Segers; and, brothers, Robert G. Lee and Neil A. Lee. The family will receive friends for a reception on Aug. 18, between the hours of 3 PM and 5 PM at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, in Canton, Georgia. A graveside service will be held on Aug. 19, 2019 at 1 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, in Sandy Springs, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mr. Lee's name to the charity or your choice.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 18, 2019