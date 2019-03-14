Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin NYSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin NYSTROM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin NYSTROM Obituary
NYSTROM, Jr., Edwin A. Edwin A. Nystrom, Jr., 85, of Atlanta, GA died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sunrise of East Cobb in Marietta, GA of heart failure. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Robert Spence, and sister, Sandra Nystrom, of Torrance, CA. Born in Springfield, MA, son of Edwin Alfred Nystrom and Evelyn Grace Hill, he was a long-time resident of Atlanta, GA. Ed graduated class of 1955 from Yale University. He was an avid supporter of the arts, being an accomplished pianist himself. Ed was a pioneer COBOL programmer and instructor at Honeywell. Model train and railroad collecting was his beloved hobby. Funeral services will be graveside on Monday, March 18 at 2:00pm at Decatur City Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.