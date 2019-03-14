|
NYSTROM, Jr., Edwin A. Edwin A. Nystrom, Jr., 85, of Atlanta, GA died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sunrise of East Cobb in Marietta, GA of heart failure. He is survived by his lifetime partner, Robert Spence, and sister, Sandra Nystrom, of Torrance, CA. Born in Springfield, MA, son of Edwin Alfred Nystrom and Evelyn Grace Hill, he was a long-time resident of Atlanta, GA. Ed graduated class of 1955 from Yale University. He was an avid supporter of the arts, being an accomplished pianist himself. Ed was a pioneer COBOL programmer and instructor at Honeywell. Model train and railroad collecting was his beloved hobby. Funeral services will be graveside on Monday, March 18 at 2:00pm at Decatur City Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 14, 2019