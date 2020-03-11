|
BANKS (PIERSON), Edwina Edwina Pierson Banks, age 91, of Gainesville, formerly of Atlanta passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Beehive Assisted Living in Gainesville. Mrs. Banks was born Jan. 5, 1929 in Culloden, Georgia to the late Horace Edward and Agnes Riggins Pierson. She had a Bachelor's degree from GSCW (Georgia College) in Milledgeville. She and her late husband, Dr. Murphey Webster Banks owned and operated Bank's Animal Clinic in Atlanta. She attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Gainesville and was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa Pierson Leiker & Antansin Pierson Atkins. Survivors include daughter and son in law, Lisa (Banks) and David Martin, son and daughter-in-law, Kenyon Pierson and Stacy Banks, granddaughters and husbands, Lauren (Martin) and Clint Galbraith and Kathryn (Martin) and Brent Weeks; great-grandchildren, Grey, Adelaide, Declan, Holden and Corinne. Several other family members also survive. Visitation will be held Saturday March 14, 2020 from 2 PM - 5 PM, at Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Atlanta Botanical Gardens/ Gainesville Campus, 1911 Sweet Bay Drive, Gainesville, GA 30501 or to the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501. Online condolences & memories may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Edwina Pierson Banks.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020