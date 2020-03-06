|
|
DAVIS, Effie Lou Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Effie Lou Davis, will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1 PM at Rock Springs Baptist Church 20 Island Shoals Rd. Jackson. Bishop David B. Johnson, Pastor and Rev. Eddie J. Tomlinson, Eulogist Interment, Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state from 12 PM until the hour of service. Viewing will be held today 10 AM - 6 PM at W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St. McDonough, GA (770) 957-4337 wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2020