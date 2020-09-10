GRIMES, Eileen Eileen Grimes passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. She is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her brother, Bob White. She is happily reunited with her husband, eldest son, parents, and older brother. Eileen was a compassionate woman and friend to all. She encouraged people to be who they are and to be kind. As a young woman, she was a novitiate in the Sisters of St. Joseph's, a teaching order of nuns. She felt called to have a family and followed her heart. She led by example and organized her life to be present for her family. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit and unconditional love of family.



