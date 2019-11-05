Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
2443 Mount Vernon Rd.
Dunwoody, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Webster


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Webster Obituary
WEBSTER, Eileen Ann Eileen Ann Webster passed away peacefully October 31, 2019. Eileen was born in 1939 in an eastern suburb of Cleveland, OH to Jim and Mary Dempsey. She had four brothers, Tom (deceased), Jim, Jack, Michael; and sister, Mary (Duffy). She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dave; children, Dan (Jean), Tim (Carol), Kathy and Jim (Michelle); nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Eileen worked at The Catholic Universe Bulletin in Cleveland, OH prior to her marriage in 1960. She raised her family in Lima, OH, Lansing, MI, Cleveland, OH, Kansas City, MO and Dunwoody, GA. She has been a Dunwoody resident for 42 years. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at All Saints Catholic Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -