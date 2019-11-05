|
|
WEBSTER, Eileen Ann Eileen Ann Webster passed away peacefully October 31, 2019. Eileen was born in 1939 in an eastern suburb of Cleveland, OH to Jim and Mary Dempsey. She had four brothers, Tom (deceased), Jim, Jack, Michael; and sister, Mary (Duffy). She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dave; children, Dan (Jean), Tim (Carol), Kathy and Jim (Michelle); nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Eileen worked at The Catholic Universe Bulletin in Cleveland, OH prior to her marriage in 1960. She raised her family in Lima, OH, Lansing, MI, Cleveland, OH, Kansas City, MO and Dunwoody, GA. She has been a Dunwoody resident for 42 years. The family will receive friends at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at All Saints Catholic Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 5, 2019