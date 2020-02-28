Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Rd. SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
Elaine Carlisle Obituary
CARLISLE, Judge Elaine Lynn Judge Elaine Lynn Carlisle of Atlanta, passed away suddenly on Fri., Feb. 21, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Mon., Mar. 2, at 11 AM, at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Judge Carlisle served as a municipal court judge in Atlanta for 27 years. She was honored during the 2015 -2016 legislative session with a resolution in the Georgia House of representatives, following her retirement. The Howard University and John Marshall Law School alum also served as the Assistant City Solicitor at Atlanta Municipal Court from 1983 to 1989. She was also a member of the National Association of Women Judges, the American Judges Association, the NAACP, the State Bar of Georgia, the Atlanta Bar Association, the Gate City bar Association, the Georgia Trial lawyers Association, the Howard University Alumni Association, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and The Links Incorporated , Camellia Rose Chapter. Judge Elaine Lynn Carlisle is survived by her Immediate families in both the Atlanta and Gary, Indiana areas and by friends and associates from throughout the United States. On Sun., March 1, the family will receive friends from 4 PM - 6 PM, and ceremonies by Delta Sigma Theta and Links Inc., Camellia Rose will take place at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta , GA 30331. (404-349 -3000). mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020
