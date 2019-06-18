CORNISH, Elaine Simmons June 11, 1951-June 15, 2019 Elaine Simmons Cornish, 68, passed away peacefully at home with her beloved husband Elder John Devn Cornish on June 15, 2019. She was the second child of Elbert Rulon and Vivian Olsen Simmons, and was born on June 11, 1951 in Bozeman, Montana. She grew up in Provo, Utah, graduating as valedictorian of Provo High School in 1969. After graduating from Brigham Young University (BYU) in 1972, she began teaching elementary school in Sandy, UT. Elaine's and Devn's beautiful love story began at BYU in 1973. Marrying on August 9 of that year, they immediately moved to Baltimore, Maryland as Devn pursued his medical education. The family accompanied him to Boston for his residency and then into service in the United States Air Force. In time, they welcomed six children to their family: Matthew (Victoria Macdonald), Lisa Kotter (Adam), Sarah Hill (James), Rachel Stewart (David), Ruth Brosnahan (David), and Reid. Elaine and Devn ultimately lived in Baltimore, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; Mountain Home, Idaho; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Stone Mountain, Georgia; Santiago and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and Salt Lake City, Utah leaving behind dear friends everywhere they called home. Elaine's kind, unselfish, and guileless nature and her deep devotion endeared her to many. Elaine's passions and interests included her children and grandchildren, her vibrant religious life in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gardening, literature, hiking, quilting, music (singing, piano, and marimba), rollerblading shows by Reid, and her commitment to learning. She enjoyed people and savored time with her family. But, most important to her was her relationships with her Heavenly Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. She gave much to share Their love with many of God's children around the world. Her greatest wish was that her posterity might enjoy the blessings that come from following Jesus, including the joy of being together forever as a family. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, her sister-in-law Patsy (Daniel Simmons), and two baby granddaughters. She leaves behind six children and 30 grandchildren as well as her siblings Rulon (Rebecca), Daniel (Leesa) and Janet (Allen Christenson). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 10:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 135 A Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103. It will be preceded by a viewing the previous evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. So. Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 and by a viewing on the morning of the funeral from 8:30-9:30 am at the same location as the funeral. Interment will follow at the Elysian Gardens in Millcreek, Utah. In lieu of flowers, Elaine would be honored by donations to the Humanitarian Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at https://www. ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarianservices/funds/humanitarian-general-fund . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary