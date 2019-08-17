|
|
CUMMISKEY (MARIANO), Elaine Elaine Mariano Cummiskey, age 82, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Strobel. Mrs. Cummiskey is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Edward Cummiskey, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and David Horne, Dacula, GA; granddaughter, Samantha Strobel, Atlanta, GA; nieces, Kim and Kevin Barry, North Andover, MA, ,and Karen and Tom Higgins, Groveland, MA. Mrs. Cummiskey was born on August 16, 1936 in Swampscott, MA. She was a 1954 graduate of Swampscott High School. Mrs. Cummiskey was a retired secretary from Dekalb County School System in Avondale Estates. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, with Father Jorge officiating. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Flanigan Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CRS (Catholic Relief Services), P.O. Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303, phone 872-435-7277 in memory of Elaine Cummiskey. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2019