Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Christ the King
Atlanta, GA
Elaine Da Victoria Lobo Obituary
DA VICTORIA LOBO, Elaine Rohini Elaine Rohini Da Victoria Lobo passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ehrlich Da Victoria Lobo; her daughter, Anjali Da Victoria Lobo and her husband, Aravind Moorthy; her son, Nikhil Da Victoria Lobo and his wife, Elizabeth Da Victoria Lobo; and three grandchildren, Elan Lobo-Moorthy and Emma and James Da Victoria Lobo. Elaine's life took her over all over the world where she easily made friends with her laughter, warmth and wit. She will also be remembered for her commitment to social justice and advocating for the most vulnerable. She will be missed by all of us who knew and loved her. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday November 14th at 10am at the Cathedral of Christ the King, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked for donations to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at: https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -