GALBREATH, Elaine Mrs. Elaine Elizabeth Galbreath, 73, of Lithonia, GA passed Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Galbreath will be held at 10:30AM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church 2560 Tilson Rd, Decatur, GA 30032. Interment at Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Wake Service 6:00PM-8:00PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 5, 2019