On 18 November 2020 with her husband of 53 years and daughter at her bedside, Elaine Lyon passed away with Grace shedding the chains of Parkinson's Disease and entered into Eternal Peace.Elaine was a survivor of World War II and the Nazi occupation of her country. She was born on 1 August 1937 in Metz, France, the fourth of five children. Growing up she developed a great appreciation of the Arts and Classical as well as Contemporary music. In 1956, she and her baby daughter arrived on the shores of her new home. She initially resided in Augusta, Georgia and subsequently in Fayetteville, North Carolina where she was employed in the Interpreter / Translator Division at the JFK Special Warfare School in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. It was there she met and fell in love with a young Captain who was an instructor at the school. They were married on 7 April 1967 in the Post Chapel. Shortly thereafter, her husband was assigned to the U.S. Military Group in Managua, Nicaragua where they had 3 wonderful and exciting years traveling throughout Central America. After that, her husband was re-assigned for a second tour in Vietnam and Elaine moved to Honolulu, Hawaii while waiting his return. After 21 years of Service her husband retired and they moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she was employed as the Concierge at The Terrace Garden Inn Hotel. In 2000 she and her husband embarked on an aggressive travel plan that took them around the world for the next 10 years. At the early onset of her Parkinson's Disease she found peace in gardening. She loved her flowers and had a gifted green thumb. It was said she could put a stick in the ground and it would blossom. She also had a passion for hats. They would have been the highlight at the Kentucky Derby and their colors far exceeded those of a rainbow. Elaine had a kind and giving heart and personified her favorite song, "You Are My Sunshine." She will forever be the sunshine in the hearts of her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Paul Lyon of Atlanta, Georgia, her daughter Linda Lyon of Los Angeles, California and her sister, Martine Steinmetz of Metz, France. The family wishes to thank the Staff and Nurses at the Sandy Springs Health & Rehab Center for their compassionate and loving care during Elaine's final months as well as the nurses at Compassus Hospice Care. Donations in Elaine's name would be appreciated by The Parkinson's Foundation.



