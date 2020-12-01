1/1
Elaine Lyon
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYON, Elaine Lucienne

On 18 November 2020 with her husband of 53 years and daughter at her bedside, Elaine Lyon passed away with Grace shedding the chains of Parkinson's Disease and entered into Eternal Peace.

Elaine was a survivor of World War II and the Nazi occupation of her country. She was born on 1 August 1937 in Metz, France, the fourth of five children. Growing up she developed a great appreciation of the Arts and Classical as well as Contemporary music. In 1956, she and her baby daughter arrived on the shores of her new home. She initially resided in Augusta, Georgia and subsequently in Fayetteville, North Carolina where she was employed in the Interpreter / Translator Division at the JFK Special Warfare School in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. It was there she met and fell in love with a young Captain who was an instructor at the school. They were married on 7 April 1967 in the Post Chapel. Shortly thereafter, her husband was assigned to the U.S. Military Group in Managua, Nicaragua where they had 3 wonderful and exciting years traveling throughout Central America. After that, her husband was re-assigned for a second tour in Vietnam and Elaine moved to Honolulu, Hawaii while waiting his return. After 21 years of Service her husband retired and they moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she was employed as the Concierge at The Terrace Garden Inn Hotel. In 2000 she and her husband embarked on an aggressive travel plan that took them around the world for the next 10 years. At the early onset of her Parkinson's Disease she found peace in gardening. She loved her flowers and had a gifted green thumb. It was said she could put a stick in the ground and it would blossom. She also had a passion for hats. They would have been the highlight at the Kentucky Derby and their colors far exceeded those of a rainbow. Elaine had a kind and giving heart and personified her favorite song, "You Are My Sunshine." She will forever be the sunshine in the hearts of her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Paul Lyon of Atlanta, Georgia, her daughter Linda Lyon of Los Angeles, California and her sister, Martine Steinmetz of Metz, France. The family wishes to thank the Staff and Nurses at the Sandy Springs Health & Rehab Center for their compassionate and loving care during Elaine's final months as well as the nurses at Compassus Hospice Care. Donations in Elaine's name would be appreciated by The Parkinson's Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved