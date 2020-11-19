1/
Elaine McDaniel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCDANIEL, Elaine Riley

Mrs. Elaine Riley McDaniel, age 82, of Atlanta, GA passed Thursday, November 12, 2020. A Homegoing Service for Mrs. McDaniel will be held at 11 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. Mrs. McDaniel will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation will be held 4 PM - 6 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. South DeKalb Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved