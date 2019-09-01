|
PARKER, Elaine Age 86, of Duluth, passed away on Friday, August 30th from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Elaine was born Peggy Elaine Petrilak in Detroit in October of 1932. She grew up in Detroit and moved to Marietta in the 1970's. Over 20 years of her working career were spent in the credit department of ALCOA in Dunwoody. It was her job to contact customers about late payments. She was good at it. At least once, such a customer said they had missed hearing from her! She also worked for 10 years as a Stein Mart "Boo" lady. Elaine's friends loved her ready laugh and great sense of humor. She was also a good listener, which worked well because some of her friends were really good talkers! Elaine loved to dance. Just turn on the music and she'd start moving. Elaine had a real talent for decorating. She kept a beautiful home and helped friends with their decorating needs. Elaine met the love of her life, Tom, at a Sunday Night Singles Dance in Marietta in July of 1985. Eight years later, to the day, they married and have been side-by-side ever since. Elaine had no children of her own and her only sibling, David, died in 2004. She happily welcomed Tom's three sons into her life. Tom's oldest son, Andrew, sired two wonderful children, Andy and Emilie, who are treasured by both Elaine and Tom. Georgia Cremation provided its services to the family. A Celebration of Life is being planned to occur in September. Friends will be notified when plans are finalized.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019