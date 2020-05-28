|
LOVELL, Elbert Elbert Howard Lovell, age 82, of Doraville, Georgia passed away on May, 22, 2020. Elbert was born the son of the late Howard Robert Lovell and the late Mattie Teems Lovell on June 11, 1937 in Lakemont, Georgia. Elbert was a member of the graduating class of Rabun County High School of 1955. Elbert was a hard worker and a good man. After serving his country in the Army Reserves, he worked at Emory University, followed by a stint at Artistic Pools where he honed his craft, becoming a Master Pool builder. Elbert then built his own successful company, Accurate Pools, and was known as the top gunite man in the business. Retirement allowed Elbert to enjoy time with his granddaughter, his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, lawn and bird sanctuary. He was always busy fixing anything and everything, and helped his daughters with many repairs and home remodeling projects. He was proud of both of his girls successes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Lovell, of Riverside, California. His survivors include his wife, Bert Mckay Lovell; his two daughters, Terri Lovell and Amy Lovell; his sister, Audrey Lovell Breg; his granddaughter, Roxy Sean Brown and multiple grand-dogs and cats. Due to the healthcare crisis that our nation is facing, the family will hold a private service. Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at; www.beckfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2020