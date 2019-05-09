|
PONDER, Elder Billie J. Elder Billie J. Ponder, of Senoia, GA; passed May 7, 2019; Celebration of Life Service, Friday, May 10, 2019; 11:00 AM at Midway M. B. C., 2280 Godby Rd. College Park, GA. Rev. Edward S. Reynolds, pastor; Bishop Virgil D. Patterson, eulogist. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Survivors, wife Dr. Jacquelyn H. Ponder; children Demetrius (Chandra) Ponder, Sr., Androcha Strader, Yvette (Bernard) Edwards; grandchildren: Demetrius Jr. (Stephanie), Tiffani Etoi, Shana (Danny) Thompson, Deidre (Shawand) Jordan, Christina Edwards, Kalen Strader; eight great-grandchildren; uncle Bobby Ponder; first cousin Mae Radford; nieces, nephews, other Relatives and friends. Viewing today 3:00PM to 7:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale. 770-909-8800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2019