ROBINSON, Eldredge Eldredge Robinson, age 91, of Lithonia, GA, passed away on May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Eupora, MS on August 14, 1928, son of the late Frank and Lelia Robinson. He married Wintha Jean Winston in 1953. They had eight children, seven daughters and one son. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He was a religious man that believed in the teachings of Jesus Christ and led a life which embodied those teachings through faith, love, kindness, and fairness. He was industrious and raised his children to appreciate the value of commitment, hard work and persistence in setting and achieving their goals. He was fun loving and funny too and always had time for the soft side of life with his children and grandchildren as they grew up. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Wintha Jean Robinson and children, Laverne Robinson, Dr. Sheila Robinson-Douglass (Paul), Dr. Vernice Robinson, Jacqueline Turner (Ronald), Melody O'Neal, Eldredge Robinson, Jr (Carlene), Linda Randle (John), and Latrice Sheppard (Eric). He is also survived by six of his nine siblings, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 12 PM, on Saturday, May 16, at Kennedy Memorial Gardens, 2500 River Rd., Ellenwood GA. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In the setting of the COVID-19 Pandemic, we ask that all in attendance take the appropriate precautions to practice the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Guidelines for social distancing of 6 feet and wearing a mask or facial covering in public.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020