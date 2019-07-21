TURNER, Eldridge Hoyle Mr. Eldridge Hoyle "Coots" Turner, of Newnan, passed away July 20, 2019. He was born September 22, 1919 as part of the Greatest Generation living through the Great Depression and World War II. Coots was a Sergeant Army Air Force where he served for 39 months during World War II, 2 of those years were during combat at Normandy, Russia, Israel, Jordan, Greece, Germany, and Egypt. He earned 3 battle stars for his service during this time. At the end of World War II he went back to work at Wofford Oil Company, which eventually became Unical, where he had started as a mail boy before the war. He retired from Unical as a sales manager after 39 years of employment. Coots was a descendant of Pocahontas. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor's of Commercial Science. He earned Eagle Scout during his time with the Boy Scouts. Coots served as Scoutmaster and organized many hiking trails for the youth of the Boy and Girl Scouts. He was a Deacon at Gordon St. Presbyterian Church and an Elder at Bethany Presbyterian Church and Kirkwood Presbyterian. Coots was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Marietta at the time of his passing. He married Dorothy Williams on August 15, 1947 and had two children and two grandchildren. He and his wife enjoyed hiking, camping, and genealogy both writing books on their families that are in libraries where their ancestors lived. He enjoyed traveling all over the United States and overseas. She preceded him in death on January 14, 2011 after 63 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Cooper and her husband, Derwin of Newnan; son, Eldridge Hoyle "Buddy" Turner and his husband, Gary Davis of Andrews, NC; grandchildren, Craig A Cooper and his wife, Belle-Anne, Janet Whitney and her husband, AJ. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral home with Dr. Alan Purdie officiating. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019