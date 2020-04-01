|
WILSON (CARTER), Eleanor Jean Longtime resident of Decatur, GA, Mrs. Wilson grew up in rural Colquitt, GA in Miller County. She completed Piedmont Hospital's Nursing program and subsequently continued as a nurse for Piedmont until retirement in the 1980's. She is preceded in death by husband Walter L. Wilson Sr. and great-granddaughter Charlotte Anne Humphrey. She is survived by daughter Patricia & Chris Ellis (Nicholson, GA), son Walt & Lisa Wilson (Cornelia, GA), five granddaughters: Kelley & Vann Humphrey (Simpsonville, SC), Kristin Ellis (Austin, TX), Katelyn Ellis (Winston-Salem, NC), Kari Ellis (Athens, GA), Kasey Ellis (Nicholson, GA), and two great-grandsons: Owen and Andrew Humphrey. A small graveside family service will be held in Colquitt, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020