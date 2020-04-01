Resources
WILSON (CARTER), Eleanor Jean Longtime resident of Decatur, GA, Mrs. Wilson grew up in rural Colquitt, GA in Miller County. She completed Piedmont Hospital's Nursing program and subsequently continued as a nurse for Piedmont until retirement in the 1980's. She is preceded in death by husband Walter L. Wilson Sr. and great-granddaughter Charlotte Anne Humphrey. She is survived by daughter Patricia & Chris Ellis (Nicholson, GA), son Walt & Lisa Wilson (Cornelia, GA), five granddaughters: Kelley & Vann Humphrey (Simpsonville, SC), Kristin Ellis (Austin, TX), Katelyn Ellis (Winston-Salem, NC), Kari Ellis (Athens, GA), Kasey Ellis (Nicholson, GA), and two great-grandsons: Owen and Andrew Humphrey. A small graveside family service will be held in Colquitt, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 1, 2020
