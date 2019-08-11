|
COOL, Eleanor Eleanor Cool (nee Perkins) died peacefully in Johns Creek, GA on August 7, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 94. She is the beloved mother of 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren and spouses. Her husband, Robert, preceded her in death in 2009, after 60 years of marriage. She is also the beloved aunt of four nieces and one nephew and their families. Eleanor was a longtime resident of Sandy Springs, where the family resided in Rivershore Estates. She had been a devoted member of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church and received the Life Member Honor from Presbyterian Women. She was a longtime volunteer at the Northside Hospital in the puppeteer program for children, and active in the Salvation Army and the Rivershore Estates Garden Club. In recent years, she resided at Canterbury Court in Atlanta, GA, and most recently at Johns Creek Senior Living Care. At her request, no formal funeral service will be held. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Peachtree Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, or a . The family wishes to express special thanks to the staff at Johns Creek and the Atlanta Family Hospice for their care in her last days.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019