1/
Eleanor Dearolph
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
DEAROLPH, Eleanor Adele Winslow

Mrs. Eleanor Adele Winslow Dearolph died on November 7, 2020 at her home in College Park, Georgia. Mrs. Dearolph was born on February 25, 1941 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to the late John Carlton Winslow and Margaret Hamilton Winslow. She earned a Master's Degree from Georgia State University and was a teacher at Woodward Academy for over twenty-five years. In addition to her parents, her sister, Janet Winslow Taylor, preceded her in death. Survivors include her husband Edward Augustus "Gus" Dearolph; children Jeffery Edward Dearolph and his wife Margy and Laura Dearolph Brown and her husband Tony; brother John Carlton Winslow, Jr. and his wife Bonnie; grandchildren Elizabeth Dearolph, Katie Brown, Matt Dearolph and Eric Brown; extended family and friends. A private Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 13 at the Peachtree Presbyterian Church with a burial service following on Monday, November 16 at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Music Department of the Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 706-884-5626.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Memorial service
Peachtree Presbyterian Church
NOV
16
Burial
Georgia National Cemetery
