GEMES (HIGHTOWER), Eleanor Lucile Eleanor Lucile Hightower Gemes, age 96, of Atlanta, died, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born in Stockbridge, Georgia to the late John Crockett Hightower and Maude Lucile Hightower. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 1/2 years Karl Edwin Gemes, brothers, Raleigh Hightower, Si Hightower and Russell Hightower, and sister Louie Culham. Early in her married life Lucile spent her time caring for her husband and her children. Later she went on to work with and retire from The Baptist Home Mission Board and was a charter member of Briarcliff Baptist Church. Mrs. Gemes is survived by her son, Ken Gemes, daughter, Karla and Stan Smith, grandson, Karl C. and Jamie Smith, granddaughters, Sydney and Charlotte Gemes and their mother Boo, great-grandsons, Weston and Walker Smith, step-grandson, Mac Smith, sister-in-law Sara Ann Hightower, and many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Dr. Donna S. Mote officiating. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org or by mail to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or to Shingleroof Campground at Shingleroof Campground, P.O. Box 1928, McDonough, GA 30253. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020
