Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
a Musical Tribute
Lindsay Street Baptist Church
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lindsay Street Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindsay Street Baptist Church
550 Lindsay St NW
Atlanta, GA
Eleanor Hutchinson Obituary
HUTCHINSON, Eleanor Jean Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Eleanor Jean Hutchinson, of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Dr. Sherryl Powell, Officiating. Rev. Anthony A. W. Motley, Pastor. Remains in-state at 100:00 AM. In lieu of a wake, a Musical Tribute will be held THIS EVENING at Lindsay Street Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment; Carver Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two sisters; Marie Johnson(James) and Christine White, three brothers; William Pealer(Elizabeth), Alvin Pealer(Cindy), Jarrell Pealer(Priscilla), one sister-in-law; Carrie Pealer, one aunt; Forestine Brewer, a host of nieces, nephews, god-children, other relatives, and friends. Viewing from 4:00-8:00PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019
