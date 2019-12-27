|
HUTCHINSON, Eleanor Jean Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Eleanor Jean Hutchinson, of Atlanta, GA will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM; Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Dr. Sherryl Powell, Officiating. Rev. Anthony A. W. Motley, Pastor. Remains in-state at 100:00 AM. In lieu of a wake, a Musical Tribute will be held THIS EVENING at Lindsay Street Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 PM. Interment; Carver Memorial Gardens. She is survived by two sisters; Marie Johnson(James) and Christine White, three brothers; William Pealer(Elizabeth), Alvin Pealer(Cindy), Jarrell Pealer(Priscilla), one sister-in-law; Carrie Pealer, one aunt; Forestine Brewer, a host of nieces, nephews, god-children, other relatives, and friends. Viewing from 4:00-8:00PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 27, 2019