Obituary Condolences Flowers McCAMY, Eleanor Shaw Eleanor Shaw McCamy died peacefully on April 6th in the company of family and loved ones. Please join us for a celebration of her life this Saturday, April 13th from 4:00 6:30 p.m. at 2167 W. Wesley Rd., Atlanta, GA 30327. Eleanor rarely spoke of her guiding principles and priorities, but she didn't need to. She simply lived them through choices large and small that reflected quiet, uncompromising integrity. Family was always her highest priority and greatest joy, which was abundantly clear across the generations. Her 15 grandchildren often remarked on the intangible gifts she offered: genuine interest, undivided attention, lived values, acceptance, a love of celebration, a connection to places that nourish the spirit, and above all, the certainty of belonging to a large, sometimes chaotic, but always loving extended family. Eleanor would credit her own parents and upbringing in Dalton, Georgia with instilling these values. She would similarly deflect credit for the work of creating a solid family foundation, citing her partnership with her beloved husband of 52 years, Julian McCamy. Together and separately they demonstrated lifelong gratitude for a marriage based on profound mutual respect, occasional forbearance, and abiding love. Eleanor's humility would have warranted mention of certain other traits. She was famously stubborn and private to the point of inscrutability at times. She had an irreverent sense of humor and was known for offering trenchant commentary on whatever folly was unfolding around her. She was generous with her attention, support, and resources but struggled to accept similar loving expressions from the many people she welcomed into her home. Her silences communicated as much as her statements but either way, the meaning was perfectly clear. Eleanor was smart, disciplined, and complex, but her compassion and generosity of spirit were simple and consistent. Eleanor was born in Nashville and raised in Dalton, where her family's friendship with Julian's family began long before they married in 1952. The couple moved to Atlanta as newlyweds, stayed to raise their four children, and built a full life in the community. Eleanor and Julian also cherished their time and friendships in Sea Island, Georgia and Cashiers, North Carolina. Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julian, her sister and sister-in-law, Irene (Teeny) Grigg and Anna Sue Shaw, and her brother and brother-in-law, J.C. (Bud) Shaw and Leighton McCamy. She is survived by her brother and brother-in-law, Bob Shaw and Tucker Grigg, her sister-in-law, Margaretta Shaw, her children, Bob McCamy (Tammy McCamy), Mary Stuart McCamy, Clare McCamy (Harrison Miller) and Dede Houk (Jackson Houk), as well as 15 grandchildren. Eleanor opened her home and heart to many whom she loved as family. We look forward to gathering in her honor this Saturday. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 10, 2019