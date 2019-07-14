|
MOYLAN, Eleanor Long time resident of Decatur, Ga, as well as Asheville, NC; died on Saturday, July 6th, 2019 of natural causes. Eleanor was a member of North Decatur Presbyterian Church, and worked as a Reading Specialist. She was married to the late David H Moylan, with whom she raised her three daughters, Sara Moylan, Jennifer Schultz and Kelli Carey. Following David's death she was married to the late Tom Lott. She is survived by her three daughters, her son-in-law: Clif Carey; her grandchildren, Jake Stowe, Joseph Stowe, Lisa Lohmueller, CJ Carey, David Bohannon, Daniel Bohannon, and Dasha Bohannon; as well as her great-grandchildren, Silas Bohannon, Seth Bohannon, Aurthur Carey, Andi Lomueller and Evie Stowe. Her surviving sisters are Isabelle VanMerlin, Mary Rice Somerville, along with her sisters-in-law, Sara Schack and Marianne Whiting. Please visit her webpage at asturner.com to view her full obit and for service info.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 14, 2019