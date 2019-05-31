STEPHENS, Eleanor Eleanor Froehbrodt Stephens, 89, of Tucker, GA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born to William and Laura Kannberg on September 19, 1929, in Chicago, IL. Eleanor was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. A long-time member of the First Christian Church of Atlanta, she was actively involved in Sunday school and Christian Women's Fellowship. She was professionally employed throughout her life in various administrative positions. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Elliott Froehbrodt (1977) and her husband Earl R. Stephens (2010). Eleanor is survived by her sons David Froehbrodt (Rosemary) of Lincolnton, NC; Robert Froehbrodt (Estelle) of Lawrenceville, GA; Carl Froehbrodt (Melanie) of Wrightsville, GA; Rick Froehbrodt (Sharon K. Mann) of San Diego, CA; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 1 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service at First Christian Church of Atlanta, 4532 LaVista Road, Tucker, GA, 770-939-4359. Eleanor will be laid to rest in Floral Hills Memory Garden, Tucker, GA. Arrangements are being handled by A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2019