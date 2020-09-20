TRAYLOR, Eleanor Eleanor Traylor, 87, of Atlanta Georgia went home to the Lord on Thursday September 17th 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister Elda Dorsey of Bangor PA and her son Mike Traylor of Scottsboro AL. She leaves behind her husband George Traylor of Malone AL, her sister Marie Parsons of Buffalo NY, her son Steve Traylor and wife Lisa of Clanton AL, her son Jimmy Traylor and wife Kim of Chelsea AL, and daughter Kathy Presley of Cumming GA. Her grandchildren Miranda, Ryan, Brent and Bobby Traylor all miss their Nana. Eleanor also will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, and Mike Traylor's widow Diana. Eleanor was an active and creative person in spite of battling Multiple Sclerosis for 55 years. A graduate of Stroudsburg State Teachers College in her home state of Pennsylvania, she married George Traylor and moved to Georgia where she taught Biology to 10th graders. She gave up teaching to be a full time mother but still retained her love of science. Eleanor enjoyed oil painting, swimming and camping with the family, but her most favorite hobbies were sewing, knitting and crochet. She always tried to help people and once got in trouble at a rehab facility for using her electric scooter to tow other less fortunate residents in their wheelchairs. Due to COVID her family will have a private memorial on the banks of the Tallapoosa River in Alabama. In lieu of flowers, we encourage donations be made in Eleanor's name to the National MS Society.