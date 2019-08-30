Services
Eleanore Mantovani Obituary
MANTOVANI (KNEILE), Eleanore Eleanore Edith Kneile Mantovani age 87, of Grayson, formerly of Lawrenceville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Eleanore will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. She is survived by her children, Dennis and Pam Mantovani, Debbie and Ed Ringer, John Mantovani, and Kim and Jon Patterson; nineteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; sister, Margot (Ron) Griffith; as well as other family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, at 2:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lilburn, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Breast Cancer Association or National Ataxia Foundation. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 30, 2019
