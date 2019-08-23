|
PORTER, Jr., Eli Funeral Service for Mr. Eli Porter Jr. of Chamblee, Ga. will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 11 AM at Liberty Temple Christian Church 6400 Rockbridge Road Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087 with Senior Pastor Daniel Hughley, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Mr. Porter remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019