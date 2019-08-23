Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale
351 North Clarendon Ave.
Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 294-5500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Liberty Temple Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Temple Christian Church
6400 Rockbridge Road
Stone Mountain, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eli Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eli Porter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eli Porter Obituary
PORTER, Jr., Eli Funeral Service for Mr. Eli Porter Jr. of Chamblee, Ga. will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 11 AM at Liberty Temple Christian Church 6400 Rockbridge Road Stone Mountain, Ga. 30087 with Senior Pastor Daniel Hughley, officiating. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Mr. Porter remains will lie in state from 10 AM until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Avondale-Scottdale Chapel 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, Ga. 30079 (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eli's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now