|
|
TIMMONS, Elias Wade "Tim" Elias Wade (Tim) Timmons, age 92, died November 10, 2019. He was born July 13, 1927, at home in Cadiz, KY, the son of Myrtle Ruth Light and Lewis Wade Timmons. He was preceded in death by his brother, Harry, and sisters Margie Kirk-Sallee, Myrtlene Timmons and Ola T. Hite. The family moved to Hopkinsville, KY, in 1942. His wife of 68 years, Dorothy Gill Timmons, survives him. They have three children: Timothy Wade Timmons (Patti) of Jonesboro, GA; Jenny Timmons Fowler (Craig) of Lexington, KY; and Cynthia Kaye Timmons Strickland (Tommy) of Statesboro, GA. Nine grandchildren: Sean Timmons, Jennifer Timmons (Frank Parker), Dustin Garcia, Samantha Garcia, Michael Royal (Betsy), Megan Hasten (Jay), Jeremiah Strickland (Candace), Simon Strickland and Elias Strickland, and seven great grandchildren survive him: Kayden Garcia; Lena and Hannah Royal; Davisson, Samuel and Tucker Hasten; and Griffin and Gemma Strickland. Known as Elias in western Kentucky, he was Tim to all others. In 1944, Tim volunteered for the U.S. Navy and served in occupied Japan. While employed by the Atlantic Coast Railroad in Chattahoochee, FL., he married Dorothy Gill (1951). The family moved, OH (1961) and later to Tucker, GA (1963), where he was a safety inspector for the Federal Railroad Administration until he retired in 1989. In Tucker, he served as Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 129. Stone Mountain Association Park established a hiking trail around the Mountain, and Tim's B.S.A. Troop coordinated with the State to install the trail in 1969. The Cherokee Trail is still maintained today and is nationally recognized. While an active member in the Tucker Community Association, he co-organized the Tucker Historical Association and wrote a book, "A History of Tucker, 1821-1942". He also facilitated the county purchase of land for a green space that became the Tucker Nature Preserve. Tim and Dorothy were active members of Tucker's First Baptist Church where Tim taught Sunday School to all ages. In 2015, at the invitation of daughter Jenny and her husband Craig, Dorothy and Tim moved to Lexington, KY. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm with the service following at 12:30 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, KY. Interment will be on Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 2:30 PM. Memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Tucker Georgia, 5073 Lavista Rd., Tucker, GA 30084. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2019