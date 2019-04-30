|
|
WOMACK, Elinor Elinor M. Womack (Latham), aged 94, passed April 25, 2019. Elinor was preceded in death by her husband, Charles N. Womack. Mrs. Womack was the mother of 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home (Decatur) on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 12:30pm-1:30pm, followed by a graveside service at Floral Hills Memory Gardens (Tucker) at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019