BUZZELLI (UPSAL), Elisabeth "Betsy" Elisabeth (Betsy) Upsal Buzzelli was born December 5th, 1947 in Evanston, IL and passed away November 11, 2019 in Cummings, GA at the age of 71 after a heart-wrenching battle with ALS. Betsy was vivacious, full of sparkling joy, always living life to its fullest with her husband, family and many, many friends. Betsy was the 3rd child of Clarence J. Upsal and Adelaide Brown Upsal both deceased. She grew up in an active and lively family with her older sister, Carol, and older brother, Joe. Early in her childhood, the family moved to Merritt Island, FL, and embraced coastal living. At Clearlake Junior High, she met three lifelong friends, Donna, Jan and Patty, remaining best friends up until her last breath. After graduating Rockledge High School, she attended Brevard Community College earning her associates degree and was part of what she described as a perpetual party. Her senior year in high school, she was introduced to the love of her life, Don E. Buzzelli, and they went to a football game together. A few years later, Don was home on military leave and called Betsy for a date but she was already booked for the night. Don then called Betsy's mom and asked if he could take her out later after her first date and she said yes. The rest is history, they were married on August 9, 1968 during another military leave and spent the next 51 years inseparable playing tennis, golf, dancing, drinking always with close friends enjoying their lives together. Betsy was incredibly active until her ALS diagnosis and enjoyed running, walking, tennis, working out and golf. A full-time Mom when her children were young, she later was successful in business working as a salesperson and ultimately as an office manager. She continuously donated her time to worthy causes and enjoyed delivering food to people in need while volunteering for Meals on Wheels. Betsy and Don had three children to whom she was a loving and very involved mom, Dawn Buzzelli Whaley born March 1969, Brett J. Buzzelli and Beau J. Buzzelli born April 1973. She is survived by her husband, children, son-in-law Wyatt Whaley, three grandchildren she loved with all of her heart, Spencer Whaley, Anthony Buzzelli and Isabella Buzzelli and her brother, Joe Upsal, as well as many nieces, nephews she adored. She made a lifelong effort to stay in active contact with her extended family and was a constant presence of caring and support. She loved and was loved by many. true to the life she lead, Betsy requested (bossed) that we would honor her with a "Celebration of Life" service, remembering all the special times she shared with the wonderful people throughout her life. The event will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Polo Golf and Country Club from 3:00 pm 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to honor Betsy's bright light and valiant fight against ALS to the ALS Georgia Chapter. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal." Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave., Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 16, 2019