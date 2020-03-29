|
|
BAKER, Elizabeth Elizabeth Ann Wilson Baker (Liz), age 59, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at her home in Sharpsburg after courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 3, 1961 to James Wilson and Rachel Bell. She is preceded in death by her mother, Rachel Bell, Stepmother Collee Wilson, her brother, Benji Bell and her niece Kylie Grace Byrd. Liz graduated from Chopticon High School in Mechanicsville, Maryland. She was the loving mother of 2 sons, Ronald Earl Baker, Jr and James Adam Baker. She had 1 grandson, Brandon Baker. Survivors include: her father, James Wilson, stepfather, Douglas Bell, her brothers and their wives, Mike and Lori Wilson, Steve and Patty Wilson, Mark and Melody Wilson, John and Cindy Bell, Alejandra Bell, Patrick and Kim Bell along with several nieces and nephews. Liz was a devout christian and attended the Mableton Pentecostal Church in Mableton, GA. She had a great spirit about her and was loved and will be missed by many. She praised her Lord and Savior until the very end. In accordance to the families wishes her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In leiu of flowers, the family respectfully ask that donations be made to the Susan B. Anthony Cancer Foundation.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2020