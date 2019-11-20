Resources
1932 - 2019
BOLING (MATTHEWS), Elizabeth Elizabeth Matthews Boling, of Marietta, GA, formerly of Winchester, VA, died on Nov. 14, 2019. She was born Aug. 11, 1932, to James Emory Matthews and Catherine Thias Matthews in Cape Girardeau, MO. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Edgar Boling. She is survived by her four children, Avery Bissell (Rolin) of Philadelphia, PA, Edgar Ashley Boling of Telluride, CO, Amanda Gardner (Craig) of Arlington, VA, Sarah Boling of Marietta, GA and six grandchildren, Samuel Randolph Bissell, Tilden Avery Bissell, Lochlan Beraza Boling, Caroline Baker Chitlik, Thomas Bolingbroke Melcher, and Harrison James Gardner. There will be a Memorial Service in the Spring in Winchester, VA. Mrs. Boling's favorite charity is Christ Episcopal Church Winchester, 114 W. Boscawen Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 20, 2019
