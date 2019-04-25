BUGG, Elizabeth Elizabeth Collins Bugg (Liz) passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband James in 2005, and is survived by son Thomas, his wife Nora Reiss, and their son Jonathan. She was a warm, hard-working, positive, and determined person. She worked as an administrative assistant at Chrysler Aerospace in Huntsville AL and Kem Manufacturing in Tucker Ga after graduating from Auburn University. She could often be seen riding on the back of a motorcycle with Jim or doting on her grandson. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Camp Hill Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary