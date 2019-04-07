CAMPBELL, Elizabeth Thomas 1975 2019 Elizabeth Ann Thomas Campbell (Buffy) ascended to Heaven on April 4, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was a noted Engineer-Builder, a dedicated wife, an exemplary loving and caring mother and aunt, a dutiful daughter, and a faithful sister. She spent her career managing large construction projects for major builders. She attended Southminster School and Indian Springs School in Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with the Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and from Stanford University with the Master of Science in Civil Engineering. While at Tech she was employed by Brice Building Company and Winter Construction in Atlanta. She was also an Oxford University Honor Scholar in Civil Engineering. As a descendant of one of Colonial America's founding families she was presented at the Potomac Debutante Ball in Washington, DC and was Alabama Honorary State President and National First Vice President of the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.). She was a past member of the Roswell King Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Roswell, GA and received Outstanding Junior Member honors in Alabama. She was President of the GaTech Chapter Society of Women Engineers (SWE), Society of Women in Construction, Executives of Note in the Construction Industry, and Georgia's Top Thirty under Thirty. While with Hardin Co of Atlanta she managed the construction of the new Georgia Tech Conference Center and the Scheller School of Business as well as major projects at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. She was also key in the construction of the BellSouth Tower at the Lindberg Marta Station and numerous other projects. Her strength was in financial business management for estimating, organization, planning and costing. As Engineering Construction Manager for McDonough Bolyard Peck, Inc. of Fairfax, Virginia she managed the Southeastern Construction Stimulus Program for the U.S. Government during the recent economic recession. She later managed major construction projects throughout the Southeast. Buffy was a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient and was also selected to serve on the 1996 Atlanta Centennial Olympic Staff. She loved to sail with her husband and friends, enjoyed music and books of all kinds, and knitted special things for loved ones. She is survived by husband Robert Courtney Campbell, Jr., children Robert and Daphne, parents Robert and Lajuana Jo Barton Thomas of Indian Springs Village, Alabama, sister Susan Thomas Wright, and brother Benjamin Barton Thomas (Emily). Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia www.roswellfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary