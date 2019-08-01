|
CERULLI, Elizabeth W. Elizabeth W. Cerulli, 95 of Sandy Springs passed away July 27, 2019. Mrs. Cerulli was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Eugene Cerulli and daughter, Elaine Cerulli Mason. She is survived by her son, James Victor Cerulli (Camilla); grandchildren, Chandler Mason (Buffy), Justin Mason (Stacy), Jennifer Knox (Kevin), Allison Cerulli; and great-grandchildren, Isaac, Spencer, Collier and Trinity Mason, Henry and Charlotte Knox. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Monday at 1:30 PM at The Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, GA 30062. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019