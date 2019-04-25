CHADWICK, Elizabeth "Betty" Elizabeth (Betty) Allen Chadwick passed away on April 21, 2019. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, William (Bill) H. Chadwick Jr. She was born on October 1, 1943 to Joseph and Elizabeth Allen. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Charles and Micky. Betty was a graduate of Bass High School, where she was an outstanding athlete in tennis and an all state basketball star. She went on to graduate from Florida State University and was a member of the FSU Circus team. After graduation, she returned and taught for several years at her beloved Bass High School. She is survived by sisters, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ford (Beverly) and Mrs Doris Mahaney, a niece and several nephews. She was a lifelong member of Epworth Methodist Church. She loved the Lord and was a faithful servant. Funeral Services will be held at A.S. Turner's in Decatur on Monday, April 29th at 11am. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary