OLIVER (COLE), Elizabeth "Ann" Elizabeth "Ann" Cole Oliver age 62 passed away on Friday April 24, 2020 in her home with her husband by her side. Ann was born on March 6, 1958 to Floyd & Lillie Cole. Her father preceded her in death on Oct 21, 2012. Ann was one of seven children. 3 brothers: David w/spouse Kathy Cole, Mike and Timmy Cole and 3 sisters: Marie with spouse Tony Crowe, Karen w/spouse Ben Smith and Brandy Cole. Ann was a hair stylist at Hairport East in Conyers, GA for many years. She then moved on to being a pre-school teach at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Tucker, GA and taught 3 & 4 year olds art. She loved all those babies. Ann was married to Jimmy Oliver for 30 years and has 3 wonderful sons. Including BJ w/spouse Teresa Clive, Ryan & Kim Clive, Myles with fiance' Rispah Ann was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and fought every day. She was a devout Christian and loved by many. She always had her puppies by her side especially "Sugar Bear" a little white Maltese. Her Celebration of Life Ceremony will be scheduled at a future date. Soon we all hope. Praise God.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020