COLLYER (REEVES), Elizabeth Elizabeth Reeves Collyer, 50, of Milton, went home to be with Her Lord on April 18th in her home, quite unexpectedly. Beth is survived by her husband, Eddie Moraks, and their son, Ryder, parents, Frank and Dolle Reeves of Milton, brother, Jerry (Sherry) Reeves of Conyers, aunt, Bobbe Bassett of Roswell, seven nieces and nephews, ten great-nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Beth was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Esther Hunt of Roswell, and John and Mabel Reeves of Atlanta, brothers Eddie Reeves, Jr. of Mableton, and Chuck Fields, Jr. of Ford City, Pennsylvania. Beth was an accomplished musician. She graduated from Milton High School where she played French horn in the Dixie Eagles Band, Symphony Orchestra, All State and the Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra. She marched Drum Corps with the Spirit of Atlanta for two years and one year with the Blue Devils of Concord, California. While attending the University of Georgia (UGA), she played her horn with the Red Coat Band (she loved patting Uga!), Symphony Orchestra, the elite Ensemble and the Athens Symphony. Beth was also an accomplished equestrian, owning her first horse at age three, jumping by age six, playing polo by age nine, and competing in polo tournaments with her father at age twelve. While attending UGA, she was a member of the equestrian team. Beth love to teach horseback riding and watching young folks learn her skill at her Bent Mallet Farm. Beth will be laid to rest on Friday, April 24th, at a graveside service in the City of Roswell Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 23, 2020