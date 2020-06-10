CORPENING, Elizabeth "Betty" Elizabeth (Betty) Corpening, age 69, was an avid traveler with her husband David, to wherever their wandering would take them, even though Betty was a Human Resources professional, her passion for healthy foods led her to obtain a degree in Culinary Arts and became a successful Personal Chef. She was a faithful servant and daughter of God. She loved the scriptures and prayed often for the spiritual wellbeing for all. She offered herself in unconditional support to her family and friends and was a pillar in compassion and sacrifice. Betty passed away on May 31, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Vincent Richardson. She is survived by David, her husband of 50 years, daughter, Dana Hills, her three grandchildren Tyler, Sarai, and Alisa Hills, her five sisters Annette Brown, Patricia Link, Karen Walker, Cheryl Gilmore, Jackie Richardson, two brothers-in-law, Ron Gilmore and Linwood Walker Betty was interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family is comforted knowing she is gloried in Heaven in the presence of God and together with her Mother and Father. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made in Elizabeth's name to First Baptist Church Woodstock, Online condolences may made at www.poolefuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.