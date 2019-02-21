DUNCAN, Elizabeth "Betty" Cox Cliver Elizabeth "Betty" Cox Cliver Duncan, age 93, of Sandy Springs, died on October 30, 2018. She was born in Collingswood, New Jersey on July 26, 1925, and moved with family to Atlanta over 65 years ago. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Grace Cliver, younger sister Phyllis Cliver Doyle, and former husband Robert Duncan. She is survived by her older sister, Jeanne Cliver Earnshaw, who resides in Marlton, New Jersey, nieces Paula Doyle Zeanah (Charles H., Jr., New Orleans, LA) and Eileen Doyle (Coeur D'Alene, ID), nephews Mark Doyle (Lenna) and Jon Doyle (Tammy Pham) of San Diego, CA, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. For much of her life, Betty worked as an Executive Secretary, including nearly 20 years with General Electric. She was a charter member of St. John United Methodist Church in Atlanta, where she sang in the choir for many years. She loved all sorts of music, the Atlanta Braves and Falcons, socializing with friends, reading, and her independence. She cared deeply for her family, and for her devoted friends Nancy and Lex McGee, who were like family to her. She is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, on Feburary 23rd at 12:00 p.m.. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Music Ministry of St. John United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary