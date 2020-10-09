1/
Elizabeth Embser
EMBSER, Elizabeth Sherman Clark


Elizabeth Sherman Clark Embser, 84, died peacefully in her home October 5, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. Elizabeth "Liz," was born at Emory Hospital in 1936. As a child, she lived on Peachtree Circle and attended the Spring Street School and First Presbyterian Church. Her family moved to Missouri when she was 11, where she lived over 50 years before returning home to Atlanta, where she lived in Buckhead and enjoyed her later years closer to family. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Fielding Embser and her oldest son Richard Graham Embser. She is survived by three sisters, Alice Davis, Margaret Miller (Bill), and Julia Hampton (Trish Loomis); her children, Darwin Embser (Larry Wilcox), Leonora Herschend (Bruce), and Elvira Embser-Herbert (Máel); grandchildren Joshua Stever, Duncan Lang, Madeleine Arrigueno (Lucio), and Walker Embser-Herbert; great-grandchildren Sophia, Wren and Alex. At Liz's request there will be no service. Those wishing to make a donation in her honor are asked to consider a contribution to Agape Hospice of Atlanta: http://agapehospicecare.net/donate or a hospice organization of their choice.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2020.
