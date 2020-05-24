Services
Sandy Springs Chapel
136 Mt Vernon Highway
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 255-8511
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Farber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Farber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Farber Obituary
FARBER, Elizabeth Elizabeth (Marcia) Edwards Farber died peacefully in Atlanta, GA on May 22, 2020, at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her parents, TA Edwards and Cecil Edwards as well as her husband, Sidney (Skeet) S. Farber. Marcia was born and raised in Atlanta, GA where she lived the majority of her life and where she raised her family with her husband. She was a graduate of Lovett High School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Georgia State. She was also a Certified Public Accountant during her career. She enjoyed a long retirement from Lockheed Martin and lived for several years on St. Simons Island. Marcia loved to sit on the beach and read a good book. She also enjoyed spending time gardening and traveling with her friends in recent years. She was an avid traveler and visited many places all over the world. Marcia is survived by her three sons and their families: Derrick (and Happy) of Athens, GA, Dean (and Toni) of Lawrenceville, GA and Jess (and Sandra) of Boston, MA. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren (Faith, Kieffer, Carlie, Corey, Beth, Ben, Sarah and Joe) and brother-in-law, Rick Farber of Atlanta GA. She will be buried next to her loving husband Sidney (Skeet) S. Farber in a private ceremony with family members. Visitation services are not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to (donate.lls.org). Condolences can be sent to Sandy Springs Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandy Springs Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -